Flu vaccination campaign gets underway in the Marina Alta

DENIA’S Health Department (DSD) launched its 2020-2021 Flu Vaccination Campaign at Pedreguer’s health centre.

The presentation was attended by DSD officials and administrators as well as Pedreguer’s mayor Sergi Ferrus.

Luis Carretero, the DSD manager, announced that the Marina Alta will receive 41,600 doses of the vaccine, 10,000 more than last year.

The groups of those considered most at risk from flu have also been extended.

These cover the over-65s, persons with chronic medical conditions, women up to the sixth month of pregnancy and babies aged between six months and two years who were born prematurely.

Essential public services employees are also prioritised, together with employees and residents of care homes, health professionals, and pharmacy employees.

This year’s campaign sets out to vaccinate three-quarters of the over-65s, the chronically-ill, health professionals, care workers and mothers-to-be.

To avoid unnecessary crowding, health centres will contact the at-risk groups, giving times and dates for the vaccination Carretero said.