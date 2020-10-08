Fewer June weddings for Alicante province in 2021

AUTUMN 2021 is currently the favourite time for a civil wedding in Alicante province.

Couples are choosing September and October next year, ignoring traditionally popular May and June in hopes that there could be fewer Covid-19 restrictions by then.

-- Advertisement --



Town halls are still working their way through the backlog of registry office weddings that were suspended during lockdown, but some are already accepting bookings for next year.

They are also making it easier to make arrangements and deal with paperwork online, an option chosen by 90 per cent of Alicante City couples.