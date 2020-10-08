DESPITE this year’s forecast loss and reports that easyJet may be in financial difficulty the UK based airline is confident enough to announce that it plans to open two new seasonal bases in Faro, Portugal and Malaga, Spain in time for next summer which will create around 200 pilot and crew jobs and will see easyJet base three aircraft at each airport. It says that the new bases will allow the airline to better respond to higher customer demand over the summer with plans for them to become operational next spring operating over the summer season to the end of October.

Malaga will be the third base in Spain, joining Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca and the airline has carried more than 55 million passengers to Malaga and Faro since 1999.

Thomas Haagensen, Group Markets Director at easyJet, commented “Spain and Portugal are important markets for easyJet with around 26 per cent of all easyJet passengers touching Spain or Portugal in the last financial year and the move will further strengthen its leadership position in both countries.”