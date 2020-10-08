Donald Trump VS Joe Biden

It’s no secret that I detest Donald Trump but not because he’s a Republican. It’s the actual person I detest because he is a liar, a racist and a misogynist. I watched him and Biden ‘debate’ the other night and it seemed to me Trump had decided that as he was unable to discuss any point that the moderator asked, he would disrupt proceedings by heckling, interrupting, lying and changing the subject.

It’s hard to know where to start. How is it that from 600 millionish people in the USA the best they can come up with is two old farts that couldn’t hire a car from Hertz because they are too old but can run the country? I don’t actually think Biden would make a good POTUS either but at least he appears the more honest of the two. Whenever I write about Trump it’s amazing that I get emails telling me how great is and saying yeah we know all the bad things he is but look at all the good he’s doing.

-- Advertisement --



I do look and, to be honest, I can’t agree with you. If you add up all the good against the bad, the bad wins every time. Let’s just take the thing that truly stood out for me. This is the exact question and answer: ‘Are you willing, tonight, to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say they need to stand down? ’The President shrugged his shoulder. ‘Sure, I’m willing to do that. But I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing, not from the right wing’. Trump continued to say words, but say nothing.‘I’m willing to do anything.

I want to see peace.’ Moderator Wallace pressed the question:‘Well then, do it sir.’Former Vice President Joe Biden jumped in:‘Say it. Do it. Say it’. For what seemed like the first time during the debate Trump paused.‘What do you want to call them? Trump gestured at Wallace. ‘Give me a name, give me a name. ’‘White supremacists,’Wallace answered.‘The Proud Boys’, Biden added, referring to the far-right group of self-described ‘Western chauvinists’ who often engage in armed violence at protests.‘ProudBoys, stand back, and stand by’,Trump said.

The same night on the Proud Boys website was their new motto. Google Proud Boys to see what they stand for. For not condemning them or white supremacists alone Trump should not be POTUS.

Email: mikesenker@gmail.com

Thank you for reading this article, “Donald Trump VS Joe Biden”. For more, click here!