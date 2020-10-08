Coca-Cola Bottling Plant Moves to Seville

Production at the Coca-Cola bottling plant in Malaga is being moved to Seville, the plant will close after sixty years of history in the city.

The production will now be concentrated in the La Rinconada factory in Seville. Some of the workforce from the Malaga plant, which has 77 employees, will be relocated to the new site.

Coca-Cola European Partners announced today that it intends to close its bottling plant in Malaga, which was due to celebrate its six-decade history on November 7. A few months ago, it was revealed that the Seville plant will be expanded thanks to investments worth more than €44 million euros.

The company today informed the Malaga works council of its decision to close the plant. The company has expressed its desire to maintain a level of employment in Andalusia and to open a negotiation process with staff representatives. Some of the jobs will be lost to early retirement or voluntary redundancy.

Its workforce has dropped in recent years: in 2014 it had 140 workers- today the number is 77. So has its level of activity, with Seville absorbing more of the work. In 2019, Seville’s production reached 130 million unit cases, while Malaga’s was 20 million boxes.