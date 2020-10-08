British Holidaymakers Given Green Light For Five Greek Islands

It’s Good news for British Holidaymakers as five Greek Islands have been removed from UK’s quarantine list.

-- Advertisement --



The Greek islands of Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Santorini and Zakynthos are back on the UK’s ‘safe to travel’ list. This means holidays are back on the cards for Brits eager to get away for a winter break. Arrivals to the UK returning from any one of the five Greek islands after 4 am on Saturday 10th October will now not need to self-isolate.

The Department of Transport said that the islands had been added to the travel corridors due to “a decrease in confirmed cases of coronavirus”. Other good news for travellers and the travel and tourism industry is that no new countries have been added to the quarantine list.

For more Travel News, visit the Euro Weekly News website at https://www.euroweeklynews.com/