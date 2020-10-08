Breaking News with Video: BLM Supporters go on Rampage after Black Cop Cleared over Death of Black Teenager

Black Lives Matter supporters rampaged through a Milwaukee suburb, smashing windows on a quiet residential street after a black Police officer was cleared in the shooting death of an armed black teenager.

The violence erupted after a district attorney’s decision on Wednesday that police officer Joseph Mensah was totally justified when he shot Alvin Cole on February 2. The 17-year-old fired a stolen handgun outside Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.

According to the police, late on Wednesday night, demonstrators smashed out storefront windows in Wauwatosa before marching down a residential street and hurling large rocks through the windows of homes. A video released on social media by Julio Rosas, a reporter for the conservative publication Townhall, shows that some of the people in the crowd attempted to stop others from attacking the homes.

Some rioters in Wauwatosa, WI are now smashing windows of homes. People in the crowd tried to stop them from targeting homes. pic.twitter.com/vIiDQDPzTr

— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 8, 2020

Wauwatosa Police declared an unlawful assembly shortly before 9 pm after which they established a protective perimeter around Wauwatosa City Hall- with the aid of the National Guard. “Individuals in the group are throwing large rocks at law enforcement and buildings in the area of Swan Bl / W North Ave. Residents in this area are advised to shelter in their homes, lock their doors, and move away from windows. The crowd was ordered to disperse due to being an unlawful assembly and has refused. Law enforcement has deployed gas to safely disperse the group.” the department said.

There has been a summer of protests, some very violent, across the United States over racial injustice, sparked on by the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police in May.

