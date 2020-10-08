At least 50 people have far been injured in the fire, which continues to rage at a high-rise apartment building in Ulsan, South Korea.

Video shot by nearby residents shows a huge blaze spreading through the Ulsan apartment building, and flaming debris falling to the street below. The raw video shows flames tearing through the 33-story building as debris showers the street below. Hundreds of people have been evacuated while firefighters frantically search in intense heat for anyone still trapped.

Video courtesy BNO News: Twitter

WATCH: Fire erupts at high-rise apartment building in Ulsan, South Korea; at least 49 injured – Yonhap pic.twitter.com/V6kvRBBJ8X

— BNO News (@BNONews) October 8, 2020

It is understood that the fire erupted at the South Korean high-rise late on Thursday, with flames quickly engulfing the 33-story building. According to reports, the blaze broke out at around 11 p.m. between the eighth and 12th floors of the Samhwan Art Nouveau commercial and residential building in Ulsan. Hundreds of panic-stricken residents have managed to escape the flames – some 50 people have been treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire-fighters at the scene said that strong winds made it difficult to control the fire. Witnesses say the ‘cladding like’ material on the outside of the block seemed to aid the spread of the fire bringing back reminders of the Grenfell Towers fire in June 2017.

