Spain’s President Pedro Sánchez has called an extraordinary meeting with the Council of Ministers for this Friday in order to decree a state of alarm in Madrid that will last at least 15 days.

Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez has given Isabel Díaz Ayuso, President of the Community of Madrid, an ultimatum: if she does not apply the measures or ask for the alarm, the Government will approve it for 15 days without her consent.

‘The Government cannot wait any longer,’ says President Pedro Sánchez who has called an extraordinary Council of Ministers for this Friday in order to decree a state of alarm in Madrid for 15 days which is the time allowed by the Constitution to the Government for this extremely urgent mechanism.

From there, any extension applied for should be approved by Congress. This decision comes after the setback suffered by the Executive after the decision of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid to deny the ratification of the closure imposed by the Ministry of Health to stop the contagion. A statement will be made tomorrow, please check back for any updates.

