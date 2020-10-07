The most amazing scene took place close to Byron Bay, Australia, two massive whales were caught swimming with the surfers!

Whales surfing the waves! The footage was captured on a drone, flown by Daniel Cook, 43 a Sydney photographer. The Bryde whales were over 12 meters. The footage didn’t just show the whales but also showed a pod of dolphins around the whales, hunting their food.

They were using the waves to their advantage by launching themselves into the middle of the waves, and letting the wave drag them to the fish. As an attempt to help them catch their food.

However, in the footage it looked as if the whales were surfing with the other surfers. The video shows just how mesmerising the animals are. They are huge, and it shows in comparison to the people on the surf boards.

The photographer decided to shoot his drone up in an attempt to capture the dolphins, and wound up seeing the whales by chance! The photographer said the whales almost knocked a few surfers over, but the surfers were careful to keep a good distance away to be able to watch but not get hit.

All surfers respected the space of the dolphins and whales, letting them hunt and play in peace and to just soak up the unforgettable moment.

