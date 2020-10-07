London Stansted, Manchester, and East Midlands Aiport have announced a slew of job cuts under cost-cutting plans aimed at keeping afloat through the crisis.

-- Advertisement --



Almost 900 jobs are under threat at the three airports under plans to cut costs as a result of the virus crisis. Proposals by the Manchester Airport Group (MAG) alone could mean the loss of 465 roles at Manchester Airport, with Christmas looming, it paints a grim future for staff and their families.

Another 376 jobs could be lost at London Stansted and 51 posts at East Midlands Airport, along with adjustments to roster patterns and other employment measures. Unite said full-time posts under threat included security officers, engineers, customer service staff, bus drivers and car park attendants. The union said the move was a direct consequence of the Government’s “ongoing failure” to provide support to the aviation sector.

MAG said it will begin discussions with unions on proposals to reduce employee costs in response to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, following a 90 per cent reduction in demand for travel through its airports since March compared with the previous year.

Charlie Cornish, chief executive of MAG, quote: “In recent weeks, the prospects for a strong recovery over the next 12 months have declined as the virus has re-emerged across the UK and Europe. Meanwhile, the absence of dedicated support for the aviation sector, coupled with a lack of progress in introducing testing for UK passengers to date, has continued to undermine consumer confidence in air travel for next year. Overall passenger demand is not expected to recover fully before 2023-24.”

He added: “By now, we would have hoped to see a strong and sustained recovery in demand. Unfortunately, the resurgence of the virus across Europe and the reintroduction of travel restrictions have meant this has not happened.”

For more up-to-the-minute National & International News, visit the Euro Weekly News website at https://www.euroweeklynews.com/