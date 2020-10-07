SIR Cliff Richard is set to be grilled by Piers Morgan about his sex abuse allegation ordeal in a new episode of Life Stories.

It’s set to be a tough, emotional, and most likely an awkward watch, as the Good Morning Britain host isn’t exactly known for being shy and retiring in his interviews.

The singer’s appearance, according to the UK press, could cover the two-year period where Sir Cliff faced allegations of sexual abuse dating from 1958 to 1983, which he has always denied.

In 2014 the star’s home was raided by police in relation to the investigation, which was then dropped two years later with no charges brought against him.

The pair are also set to discuss his long-running career in music as well as his personal life. The episode is scheduled to air in the New Year as part of a series that is rumoured to also include actor Rupert Everett.

However the line-up of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories has not yet been officially confirmed by ITV. Piers Morgan’s talk show has seen the likes of Vinnie Jones, Caitlyn Jenner, Mel B, Dame Barbara Windsor and Sir Elton John appear.

The presenter also sat down with Captain Tom Moore, 100, who raised £32million for the NHS during the pandemic. Piers shared a photo with him after the episode, in which Captain Tom shared his memories of the war, calling it ‘special’.

