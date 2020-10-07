Save our seas at beach clean-up event in Estepona

PLASTIC Free Seas will be hosting a beach clean-up on October 17 on the beach at Laguna Village, Estepona.

The event will run from 10am until 12.30pm and the association invite readers to bring the whole family to help make a big difference.

There was a devastating large fire at Laguna village recently and there is still a lot of waste that can be collected to assist the local area.

Those who wish to attend are asked to bring their own gloves, remain two metres apart at all times, to observe social distancing measures, unless in your family bubble.

Plastic Free Seas will provide the bags and dispose of the waste collected.

On the day, the collection will start at 10am, children can have certificates and group photos at 11.45am followed by a questions and answers session in the beach bar at 12.30pm.

Plastic Free Seas is led by Craig Webb and was launched to increase awareness about the amount of plastic being dumped into our seas every year. Approximately one truckload of plastic is dumped into our seas every minute equating to eight million tonnes a year. Craig’s mission is to bring communities together and start making a difference to the carnage that we are subjecting our natural world to.

This is a manmade problem and innocent mammals, fish and sea birds are paying the ultimate price.

Those looking for more information should go to www.facebook.com/plasticfreeseas or www.pfsww.com/

