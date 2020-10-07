Coronavirus is taking over the world. Over 10% of people have had COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) have said it could be that just over 10% of the population have been infected with the virus at some point. However, the other 90% that have not been infected still have a great chance of being infected with COVID-19.

There are many variables to the disease and who it affects, older people, pregnant woman and of course people who are in contact with people who have the virus. The disease doesn’t look like it is stopping or slowing down anytime soon. In spite of the strict lockdowns and restrictions that countries have faced it has not proved to better the situation.

The health workers have worked non-stop struggling through the hardest times. The deaths and the recoveries all whilst wearing protective wear that make them sweat and ache. There are almost 8,000,000 active coronavirus cases, and over 1,000,000 deaths. The total coronavirus cases still the virus began is over 36,000,000.

The WHO have sent professionals over to China to see where exactly the disease came from.

