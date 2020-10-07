New record day for second wave cases in Andalucia as the region reaches 1,617 in one 24-hour period.

Andalucia has registered a new daily record of confirmed cases for the past 24-hour period. The number of cases is calculated from positive PCR and antigen tests. The 1,907 cases is an increase of 119 more than the previous 24-hour period.

The data was published by the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalusia (IECA) and they recorded a total six deaths in the same period, which was less than the previous day.

The previous second wave record was hit on September 18 with a total of 1,617 cases.

Seville still remains the hot bed of Andalucia infections with 551, followed by Granada with 465, Córdoba with 238 and Malaga with 214. However, there are also a range of areas with lower than 200 cases including Jaén with 188, Cádiz with 161, Almería with 46 and Huelva with 44.

