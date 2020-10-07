Nessie the Loch Ness monster is back!

Nessie, the Loch Ness monster, messing with us again! Could the mystery be real?

The story of Nessie, the Loch Ness monster is causing a commotion once again. A sonar on a boat, has identified a 30ft long shape, more than 500ft below the surface. Whatever the shape may be, whether it is an animal or ‘Nessie’ it will probably eat trout and eels that far down.

The murky water of the Loch Ness never freezes! It stays cold all year long, but never freezes and never gets warmer (ideal environment for a giant mystery creature). The Loch is also the biggest freshwater lake in Britain.

Many people have different opinions of the Loch Ness monster, it may be fallacy, it may be real. There is a large chance that we will never know. Most people do believe that something big does lurk in the waters, as there have been many sightings and coincidences linked to a large animal. Many Scottish would love to believe the animal is Nessie, as it is one of Scotland’s oldest tales!

The sonar shows the information is in fact correct, there is something large down there. Every year people make claims of seeing the Loch Ness monster, Nessie. However last year, more than 15 people claimed they saw Nessie. Whether the animal is real or not the mystery of the creature brings around half a million tourists to the Highlands, bringing over £40 million per annum.

