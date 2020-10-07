ORIGINALLY planned for April but postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchéz made his first trip to Algeria where he met with its President Abdelmadjid Tebounne in Algiers.

Apart from discussions about migration and dealing with the pandemic, the Prime Minister was on a mission to try to find a way to reduce the price of natural gas supplied by Algeria to Spain.

After dominating the market for 30 years, Algeria has seen an upsurge in Spanish imports from the USA and the Middle East.