Madrid nightlife sector to get lifeline with mixed licenses offering restaurant services

THE Community of Madrid seeks to provide solutions to the economic loss that the restrictions are causing the nightlife sector.

Therefore they are working to allow mixed and temporary licences that the bars and clubs “that want it and fulfil the requirements” can operate as restaurants.

The vice president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, announced, “Until now, what we had enabled was the possibility that the entire nightlife sector could take out terraces to the street and could have a business on the street through terraces.”

He added, “Now what we are going to do, starting next week, as of October 15, we are going to allow those discos, dance halls and cocktail bars that want to and meet the necessary requirements to do so can have a mixed license and they can also start offering restaurant services.”

“That is, they can be equated to the catering sector temporarily so that during these months of restrictions they can have an alternative”, he pointed out

Since the beginning of the new restrictions, the hospitality industry in the ten restricted areas has also begun to notice the effects of the closure, the reduction in capacity – which is limited to half and six people per table – and the change in hours, having to stop serving customers at 10pm. A measure that, according to the Madrid Business Confederation (CEIM), can produce losses of 600 million euros per week, that is, a 15 per cent drop in GDP in the Community of Madrid.