Live Music Industry trial a worldwide first during the coronavirus pandemic as Barcelona launches new live music trial.

Apolo concert hall in Barcelona will host a 1,000-person event that will provide rapid testing prior to entry.

This will be the first trial worldwide of a large-scale live music event occurring during the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement on Sunday, October 4, that it would be the first to trial this type of event was announced by Lluís Torrents, President of the Association of Concert Halls of Catalonia, and a doctor for Can Ruti hospital in Barcelona. They confirmed that the event would take place towards the end of October.

Speaking with Europa Press, the organisers confirmed that masks and hand sanitisation at the event will be mandatory however social distancing regulation need not be followed. To be allowed to enter the event, attendees must undertake a rapid test, be confirmed negative and also show no symptoms of the coronavirus infection.

Due to the range of coronavirus restrictions across the country illegal raves and unsafe practices are occurring more regularly. Events and initiatives like this could see a fast return and resurgence of live entertainment. Although the decision will be a controversial one it is clear the venue and organisers are doing all they can to shore up a failing industry whilst keeping attendees as safe as possible.

