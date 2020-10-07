Jet2 Stuns Holidaymakers by Cancelling all flights to the Canary Islands for October

Jet2 has cancelled all flights to Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria scheduled for October.

JET2 customers that were hoping to fly to the Canary Islands have been hit with the news that the Leeds-based airline has cancelled all flights for the rest of the month. The news means that all flights to Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria will not go ahead until at least November 1, the company announced.

Jet2, the third largest airline in the UK also postponed all flights to the four Canary Islands in September.

In a statement, Jet2 said: “Due to the current government travel advice, we have taken the decision to extend the suspension of flights and holidays to the Canary Islands (Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria) up to and including October 31.

“Where customers are affected by any programme changes, we have been repeatedly recognised for how we have been looking after them and we will be automatically cancelling affected bookings with a full refund.” Jet2 are now offering incentives to those who had previously booked with them, to book once again should they wish to fly in October and November.

Jenny Tullis on Facebook wrote:

“I’m so hoping our February holiday to Tenerife will go ahead, it’s all that’s keeping me going who knows… we’ve also got a family holiday to Spain in June, which we moved from August.”

Many others were angry and frustrated on hearing the news, it also doesn’t bode well for Spain’s ailing tourism industry that is losing millions due to the cancellations and UK quarantine.

