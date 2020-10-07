Greene King is the UK’s largest pub retailer and brewer and has over 3,000 pubs all over the country. Greene King closes hundreds of its pubs!

The Greene King started out in 1799 and has grown into a massive Internationally known company. With the 10pm curfew hitting the UK, because of COVID-19 means hospitality businesses are suffering. The company has started closing its pubs, and there are now 800 employees without jobs.

-- Advertisement --



The company has closed 79 pubs and restaurants and some of these closes could be permanent. As the rules and regulations are changing so frequently and becoming stricter it is becoming more difficult for business owners to stay open or even see their businesses reopening. The company are working hard to find their unemployed workers some work elsewhere.

Many business owners have already spoke about the catastrophe for the hospitality industry, as after lockdown bars started going back to ‘normal’ (a new normal) and the new curfew has set them back, majorly. People have stressed how they need the Government to extend their furlough (Erte) payments. The money would be used in an attempt to protect jobs and the future of the businesses.

When lockdown was lifted originally, the main safety measure put in place was solely social distancing. There is now space between tables and stickers on the floor so people can remain 1.5 meters apart. Pubs and restaurants are also using online menus through QR codes or one-time paper menus. Everything in the businesses will be wrapped. As well easily disposable.

Now, all hospitality workers are obliged to wear face masks, businesses are only offering table service and everywhere has a curfew of 10pm. The strict rules have been put in place in a bid to decrease coronavirus numbers. However, the numbers are still rising, despite the efforts all over the UK to contain the virus.

Thank you for reading this article, “Greene King closes hundreds of its pubs!”. For more up-to-date news from around the world, visit the Euro Weekly News website.