Georgian Ambassador to the UK makes official visit to the Rock

THE Georgian Ambassador to the United Kingdom H.E. Sofia Katsarava was welcomed to Gibraltar by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo when she arrived for a short official visit to discuss matters of mutual interest and to explore the further development of the relationships between both countries.

She also met with the Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port, Vijay Daryanani, to discuss different issues relating to the Minister’s varied portfolio and possible areas of cooperation with the Republic of Georgia.

-- Advertisement --



The Chief Minister, commented “I was delighted to welcome Ambassador Katsarava to Gibraltar and look forward to continuing and developing this positive relationship in the future.”

As Gibraltar is not on the UK self-isolation list, the Ambassador would have been able to fly back to London without fear of being required to enter quarantine.