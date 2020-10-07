RESTAURANT chains and franchises have suffered badly with the Covid-19 restrictions and the Restalia Group, which has brands such as 100 Montaditos and La Sureña, has launched an unusual plan to help all of its franchisees affected by restrictive measures.

For those located in the most restricted areas, the group will supply one month of free beverages, either beer or soft drinks for the month of October based on average consumption.

-- Advertisement --



In addition, it will run adverts encouraging visitors to the outlets even though numbers seated are low.