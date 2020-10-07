Ketamine has killed two young university students. Another two young people found dead nearby through drug-related causes.

Death by ketamine. Jeni Larmour, an eighteen-year-old student has been found dead on Saturday at 6am. The student had been at the Newcastle University for less than 48 hours before she was found. The other student (name undisclosed), eighteen years of age, also was found dead on the Sunday at 1pm.

-- Advertisement --



The two students although possibly not linked to the same house, are thought to have taken ketamine. The use of ketamine is as a horse tranquilliser. It is a popular street drug that people use to have ‘out of body’ experiences. The drug is clearly fatal to humans.

Larmour was a very good student back in her old school. The young girl must have taken the drug out of a ‘rogue batch of pills’. There were four drug related deaths in Newcastle over the last weekend, their deaths were caused by MDMA.

Jeni Larmour, the great pupil that everyone expected to have a successful and bright future was taken too young. The three other drug related deaths have not disclosed their names. Many of the other students commented and said the deaths could possibly be linked to the lockdown. As the students are now stuck abiding by the 10pm curfew, more of them are going home to carry on their parties.

The sadness of the situation is being heavily communicated, especially to the students in Newcastle University. As if the board have warned the students not to touch drugs, as they have experienced first-hand how devastating the results can be

The closing of pubs, bars and restaurants at 10pm means more of the students are going home early, to carry on their fresher’s party. They are trying to have the most normal experience they can during the circumstances they are under. However, going home means they will have no boundaries, as clubs are not telling them they have had enough to drink or the fact there is less chance of them buying drugs in a nightclub as they are enjoying themselves without the drugs.

Investigations are still under way as they need to pinpoint where the drugs are coming from and completely cut off the supply. The authorities are trying their best to keep the students safe, but if the students are not willing to work with them it will prove difficult.

Thank you for reading this article, “Death by ketamine”. Try and stay safe, and report any incidents where drugs could be involved. For more news from around the world, visit the Euro Weekly News website.