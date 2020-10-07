Students in Manchester are holding so-called ‘COVID Positive’ parties where only people with the infection get in.

‘COVIDIOT’ university students in Manchester are throwing ‘COVID positive’ parties as they desperately try to salvage their social lives amid what they consider ‘draconian lockdown measures’ on campuses.

Freshers at the University of Manchester and Northumbria University say undergraduates confined to their halls of residence are throwing 24-hour parties as they remain under stringent restrictions. This comes as universities started cancelling face-to-face teaching entirely yesterday as they stepped up attempts to curb rising infection rates on campuses.

The University of Manchester and Manchester Metropolitan University – which have around 73,000 students between them – said teaching would be online-only until at least November. The University of Sheffield, which has nearly 30,000 students, followed suit last night as it announced in-person learning would be suspended from Friday until at least October 19.

According to one fresher at the University of Manchester, the “COVID Positive” party in the university’s Fallowfield campus halls of residence was broken up by security on Saturday. It is just one of the increasing instances of students’ risky behaviour during lockdown restrictions.

An 18-year-old physics student said: “There was a flat party a few days ago which had a policy that you could only get in if you were positive. It was like their health-and-safety measure,” Had security not arrived it could have been a big party. According to David Regan, Manchester’s director of public health, the incidence rate in the city’s 17-21 undergraduate age group is now 2,935 for every 100,000 people – almost six times higher than the rest of Manchester, which itself now has the highest rate in the UK.

