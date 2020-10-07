APPEARING before a Parliamentary Committee, Minister of Inclusion and Social Security, José Luis Escrivá has confirmed that social security payments to Spanish residents impacted by Covid-19 amount to almost €13 billion up to the end of September.

The largest expense has been on ERTE (Furlough) at €5.218 billion, followed by support for the self-employed at €4.138 with €2.2 billion lost by the exemption granted from paying social security with a further €1.369 billion spent on those with temporary illnesses or holiday.

Overall, when taking into account loss of tax revenue the Government is €22 billion out of pocket so far this year.

With the ERTE in particular now extended until 2021 it seems more than likely that the total bill will exceed €35 billion which equates to a significant percentage of the support fund granted by the European Union.