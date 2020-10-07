Chinese high tech

ORIGINALLY planning to launch its European business at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona which was an early casualty of the Coronavirus pandemic, Chinese technology giant Vivo is now ready for the market and currently has a small office in Madrid.

Seeing the current fall from grace of competitor Huawei, it intends to confirm towards the end of October what products it intends to launch but it is anticipated that it will concentrate on Smartphones priced up to €400 in Spain based on market research.