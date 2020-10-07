Carjackers took off with three children in the back seats

FOUR people have appeared in court today after carjackers took off with three children in the backseat and dragged a mum from her car and sped off.

The woman was thrown from the driver’s seat in the middle of the afternoon and dragged along the pavement by her ankles.

Two people then dived into the car and drove off with her three daughters, aged four, five, and seven all strapped in the back seat.

The children were released shortly after and the Ford Kuga was discovered burnt out nearby in Leeds.

Four people charged in connection with the horror have appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court today, October 7.

Ryan Fraser, 26, is charged with robbery, kidnap, conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.

Fraser today screamed, “I love you mum” as he was led away from the dock.

His girlfriend Nicole Swaine, 22, is charged with arson and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Tom Woolams, 34, and wife Rachel Barrow, 28, have been charged with the same offences.

Police are still trying to find two further suspects linked to the case.

Woolams and Barrow were granted conditional bail and must follow a 6pm to 6am curfew, not contact witnesses or their co-defendants, and must reside at home.

Swaine was granted bail with the same conditions, while Fraser was remanded in custody.

All four will appear at Leeds Crown Court on November 4.