Caleta de Vélez receives another maritime “blow” with a burned and sunken ship

ONCE again Caleta de Vélez has been hit by maritime misfortune. On Wednesday, October 7, residents woke to the sad news of the sinking of one of the boats that have their mooring in the port after a fire broke out.

Two people were rescued from the burning fishing boat in front of Maro beach. Fortunately, there were no fatalities only the loss of the boat, named “Heart of the Sea.”

Emergency services received a distress call at 10.18pm with regards to a fire on a fishing boat in front of the Cerro Gordo area.

The eight crew members of the boat took refuge in a dinghy while waiting for the arrival of help. All were rescued by another fishing vessel called “Nuevo Alonso Cazorla”, without any personal injuries, and taken safely to the port.

Readers may recall that at the beginning of August, another boat based in Caleta de Vélez sank, and that time it was fishing about 14 miles southwest of the island of Alboran.

In that event, Mohamed, a 54-year-old crew member of Moroccan nationality, disappeared. An experienced sailor who had been working from the sea for years and has lived with his family in Caleta de Vélez for more than 30 years. His family continues to collect signatures so that no effort is spared to rescue the body of this sailor.

