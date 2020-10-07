As coronavirus rates continue to surge in the North of England, all pubs and restaurants may be forced to close from Monday, or even earlier.

-- Advertisement --



Ministers, scientists and officials are deeply concerned about the rate at which COVID-19 is increasing in the north-west, northeast and Yorkshire/Humberside: Scientific advisors to the government believe the daily quantum of infection is doubling every five to seven days in large areas of northern England.

They have noticed that the course of the virus is very similar to what happened in Italy in the first phase of the illness, where infections were also concentrated in the north of the country. Ministers are therefore edging towards imposing more severe restrictions on socialising in those areas.

It is understood they are likely to impose closure of all hospitality venues – pubs and restaurants. The exact amount of time they will be forced to close has not yet been decided, although in similar cases a period of two to three weeks was imposed. These new restrictions are most likely to be announced on Monday, although they could come earlier.

Nicola Sturgeon announced tonight that pubs and restaurants in Central Scotland must close from Friday.

For more up-to-the-minute National & International News, visit the Euro Weekly News website at https://www.euroweeklynews.com/