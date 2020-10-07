All pubs and restaurants across central Scotland are to be closed from this Friday.

Nicola Sturgeon said the new rules will apply to licensed premises across the central belt, including Glasgow and Edinburgh. Pubs and restaurants will be able to open in other parts of Scotland – although they will only be able to serve alcohol outdoors.

The new rules, which will apply to about 3.4 million people, comes into force from 18:00 on Friday and will carry until the 25th of October, The areas covered are Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Forth Valley, Lothian and Ayrshire and Arran health board.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon emphasized the restrictions were “intended to be short, sharp action to arrest a worrying increase in infection”. She warned that without taking action, the country risks “returning to the peak level of infection by the end of the month”. She also admitted that the new rules would be disruptive to many businesses and would be unwelcome to many people.

Earlier today, Scotlands first Minister announced that alcohol would be banned from 6 pm until 6 am, that rule has been surpassed by the new restrictions.

