American singer Johnny Nash, known for the 1970s reggae hit “I Can See Clearly Now”, has died at the age of 80.

-- Advertisement --



Nash died on Tuesday of natural causes, his son, John Nash III, said. A representative for Nash, who largely dropped out of the spotlight in the late 1980s, could not be reached immediately for comment. His Son, John, added: “He was a wonderful father and family man. He loved people and the world. He will be missed in his community- family was his everything.”

The reggae-influenced “I Can See Clearly Now” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on November 4, 1972, and stayed in the top spot for four weeks. In June that same year, it stayed at number 5 in the British charts for 15 weeks. The song returned to the Billboard charts when it was recorded by Jamaican reggae star Jimmy Cliff for the 1993 “Cool Runnings” movie soundtrack. Cliff’s version made it to No. 11 on the Billboard charts.

Nash also sang the opening theme song for cartoon series “The Mighty Hercules,” which aired in the 1960s. According to his website, Nash was one of the first non-Jamaican singers to record reggae music in Kingston, Jamaica.

For more Entertainment news from across the Globe, visit the Entertainment section of the Euro Weekly News Website.