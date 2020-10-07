Boris Johnson facing cabinet showdown over his continued restrictions versus his decision to not prioritise the economy.

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is facing a war in his cabinet over recent plans to increase the coronavirus restrictions.

Representative from cities all over the North of England are pleading with Mr Johnson not to impose further lockdown style restrictions.

He is facing a deepening divide within his cabinet over the recent implementation of the 10pm curfew which saw fury among politicians and the public alike. The divide comes as half of his cabinet believe the focus should be to save the economy whereas the other half are calling for further restrictions to curb the coronavirus spread.

Representatives from Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds and Newcastle have contacted the Prime Minister directly to encourage him not to impose stricter restrictions within their communities who are already suffering as a result of the continued measures.

With retail, hospitality and a range of other local services facing critical mass closures the PM imposed the curfew restrictions anyway.

However, the Governments scientific advisors are siding with the half of the cabinet who believe that increased tightening of restrictions is necessary.

