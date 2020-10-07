Apple confirms virtual launch event

APPLE has confirmed it will host a virtual event to reveal the iPhone 12 next week on Monday, October 13.

The tech giant has distributed invitations to the event with the caption ‘Hi, Speed’ and the Apple logo surrounded by bubbles.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple has moved to virtual events that are live-streamed on the Apple Events section of its website.

Next week, the iPhone announcement will kick off at 10am PT, which translates to 7pm here in Spain.

Apple is widely believed to be showing off four new models of iPhone for 2020, each one at a different price range.

These include the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Screen sizes are predicted to be 5.4-inches, 6.1-inches, 6.1-inches, and 6.7-inches respectively. While iPhones are usually revealed in September, the pandemic has caused the manufacturing to be delayed.

While we won’t know the exact release date until the event, Apple may be able to have new iPhones in customer’s hands before the end of the month. Or at least we hope so anyway!

Alongside the new iPhones, Apple is also expected to reveal a new pair of over-ear headphones and a smaller, more affordable version of the HomePod.

This week, the company dropped third-party audio accessories from its store that could be read as a way of making space for its own new products. Arguably, the most important update iPhone users will be looking for is the introduction of 5G capability.

More and more areas of the country are receiving 5G signals now but not all phones are able to make use of them. Spain is rolling out 5G this year with Telefonica leading the way.

