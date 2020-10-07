A new digital health pass is being trialled

“With trusted individual health data, countries can implement more nuanced health screening requirements for entry.”

The CommonPass is currently being trialled by Cathay Pacific Airways and United Airlines on certain flights between London, New York, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Cathay Pacific will first trial the scheme with volunteers on a flight between Hong Kong International Airport and Singapore’s Changi Airport.

United Airlines will debut the trial with volunteers flying between London Heathrow and Newark Liberty International Airport.

It’s a great idea in concept, but how much of our personal information will be given to yet another digital platform?

