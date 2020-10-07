An avid voter, a 102-year-old Chicago woman made sure her vote could be counted, no matter what the circumstances are at this time. The older woman appeared at the post box in a full head-to-toe protective suit.

Beatrice Lumpkin, American born and raised started voting in 1940, and she has not missed a vote since. She has voted for 80 years! She was born in 1918, and white women were allowed the right to vote in 1920. Native American women could vote in 1924, whilst Black women and Latin women couldn’t vote until 1965.

It was reported by sources that she said “It’s the most important election of my lifetime. The very future of democracy is on the line”. She doesn’t love Mr President Trump and has said “if I had the chance, there would be a whole lot I could say to President Trump”.

She took the internet by storm in her head-to-toe protective gear, as it showed just how dedicated to voting she really is.

Thank you for reading this article, "102-year-old voter!". Would you take the chance and go out in protective gear to send in your vote?