The Big Jam rises!

Tara Rippin
BEFORE LOCKDOWN: The Big Jam is back with new rules and a new venue. CREDIT: The Big Jam Facebook

TORREVIEJA’S Los Angeles Bar Restaurant is the new venue for The Big Jam which is being resurrected to the delight of live music lovers.

“At this point in time we have decided to test the water and resurrect The Big Jam following the 21 days restriction on live music,” said organisers of The Big Jam, which aims to bring together musicians and singers to provide an afternoon of entertainment for audiences that love live music.

Due to Covid virus, some of The Big Jam rules have changed.

Musicians must take along their own instruments, drum sticks and mics. P.A., drum kit, keyboard and mic stand will be provided.


There will be one dedicated mic for jammers which will be sanitised each time it is used.

“Masks must be used at all time, except when you are sitting or performing.


Unfortunately, under the current regulations dancing is still prohibited, we will keep this under review,” added the organisers.

Food will be available, and as things currently stand, tables of up to 10 persons are permitted. Seats will be allocated on a first come first served basis, so it’s advisable to get there early.

All possible precautions for your safety will be adhered to.

Keep watching The Big Jam Facebook page for further updates.

The Big Jam makes its comeback on Sunday, October 25, from 2.30 pm to 5.30pm at Los Angeles Bar Restaurant, Plaza de los Halcones 27, Torrevieja.

