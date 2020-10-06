Spain’s holiday coast need not worry as loyal fans say they will be back.

ANDALUCIA has always been a refuge, an idyllic place for European tourists and loyal fans of the holiday coast. However, the pandemic has put a temporary stop to that causing a drop to barely 25 per cent of international travellers.

What do the UK, Germany, France or Portugal think of the current situation in Malaga?

Readers may be pleased to know that, according to reports, the holiday coast has not lost an iota of interest and tourists will return as soon as the situation goes back to normal.

“Malaga is a destination much loved by the British and proof of this is that 45,000 live in the province and millions visit it every year”, says Charmaine Arbouin, UK representative in Andalucia, who emphasises that “at this time public health It must prevail above all else and currently the British Foreign Office advises against all non-essential travel to Spain.”

However, the Charmaine affirms that “I am sure that the British tourist market in Malaga will recover as soon as we return to normal because the citizens of the United Kingdom love this province.” Looking to the future, regardless of the relationship that there may be with Brexit, she points out that “we must bet on responsible and safe tourism, we must be aware that travel is going to be different, tourism is going to be different. and international travel will also have to adapt to this new normal.”

Arnulf Braun, a consulate representative of Germany, goes along the same lines. “Unfortunately, many Germans are giving up travel to their favourite destinations this year due to the pandemic. While last year more than 11 million Germans came to Spain (of which about 2 million went to Andalucia) this number has significantly decreased this year.” However, Braun emphasises that “Malaga has not lost and will not lose any of its appeals as a result of the pandemic.”

He adds, “I am convinced that, when a vaccine is available, Malaga, the Costa del Sol, Andalucia and Spain will once again be the main travel and vacation destination for Germans.”

“The preventive health measures have not stopped the French tourist in their intention to come to Spain and Malaga continues to be one of the destinations chosen by our compatriots”, says the French representative, Nathalie Hadj, who emphasises that it is “essential” that there be a greater number of direct air routes between French destinations and the Costa del Sol.

Rafael Pérez Peña of Portugal also considers the recovery of air routes key. “One sector that will determine, once the pandemic is over, the return to normality, will undoubtedly be transport since without it we would not have tourists. Covid is going to punish airlines with more emphasis, therefore we must be very aware of the movements of this sector so that the Costa del Sol continues to be a destination well connected with the world,” emphasises Pérez Peña.

