Rocking Breast Cancer Awareness month

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Rocking Breast Cancer Awareness month
AWARENESS: Join Maria and the Pink Ladies at Wee Rock Cafe's fundraiser. CREDIT: Maria Wilson Facebook

OCTOBER is World Breast Cancer Awareness month, and there are fun ways to mark it.

FOR those living in and around Torrevieja, Wee Rock Cafe Vista Lounge is hosting a charity day with Maria and the Pink Ladies on Wednesday, October 13, from 2pm to 6pm.

-- Advertisement --

There will be music, entertainment, stalls, raffle and tombola.

Maria Wilson said: “Please come and support this very important day and ladies you can book your mammogram appointment on this day with the pink ladies.

“There will be entertainment and lots going on, a fun day for a very good cause.”


She added: “Ladies if you haven’t had a mammogram in the last two years, then please take control and book an appointment. You can book it through your GP but if you don’t wish to wait on the hospital list? We (Maria and the Pink Ladies/Panthers) are 100 per cent volunteers for the AACC cancer charity.

“We will be happy to help arrange an appointment for you through the charity at Imed in Torrevieja. The cost through the cancer charity for the mammogram is €35 which you will pay to Imed when you get there.”


For more information contact the Pink Ladies at the office in Playa Flamenca on 965 329 841, Monday to Friday, 10am till 1pm.

Alternatively, check out their Facebook page or visit the website www.pinkladies.es

“Early detection saves life’s. It saved mine,” added Maria.

Thank you for reading this article “Rocking Breast Cancer Awareness month”.

Euro Weekly News continues to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!




Previous articleHolland’s father of interior design dies aged 78
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here