Rocking Breast Cancer Awareness month

OCTOBER is World Breast Cancer Awareness month, and there are fun ways to mark it.

FOR those living in and around Torrevieja, Wee Rock Cafe Vista Lounge is hosting a charity day with Maria and the Pink Ladies on Wednesday, October 13, from 2pm to 6pm.

There will be music, entertainment, stalls, raffle and tombola.

Maria Wilson said: “Please come and support this very important day and ladies you can book your mammogram appointment on this day with the pink ladies.

“There will be entertainment and lots going on, a fun day for a very good cause.”

She added: “Ladies if you haven’t had a mammogram in the last two years, then please take control and book an appointment. You can book it through your GP but if you don’t wish to wait on the hospital list? We (Maria and the Pink Ladies/Panthers) are 100 per cent volunteers for the AACC cancer charity.

“We will be happy to help arrange an appointment for you through the charity at Imed in Torrevieja. The cost through the cancer charity for the mammogram is €35 which you will pay to Imed when you get there.”

For more information contact the Pink Ladies at the office in Playa Flamenca on 965 329 841, Monday to Friday, 10am till 1pm.

Alternatively, check out their Facebook page or visit the website www.pinkladies.es

“Early detection saves life’s. It saved mine,” added Maria.

