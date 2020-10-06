Number of active Covid-19 cases on the Rock highest ever

WORRIED by the increase in positive cases of Covid-19 in Gibraltar, the Chief Minister called a virtual meeting of the Platinum Command which includes the Governor, Deputy Chief Minister, both Health Ministers, Civil Contingencies Coordinator and the Chief of Staff at MOD Gibraltar.

The meeting reviewed the latest situation report and statistical data in relation to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which showed that there were 68 active cases with one person hospitalised at St Bernard’s Hospital plus more than 300 self-isolating.

The meeting agreed that Gibraltar is now better prepared and better equipped than at any time since the pandemic begun as although the Nightingale facility remains mothballed in the Europa Sports Hall, in the event that it is required at short notice, a total of 190 beds can be activated there within 72 hours and a further 110 beds within one week.

Platinum reviewed the different scenarios which would trigger further action in the context of confirmed cases and hospitalisations and the group will meet again shortly in order to receive specific public health advice on such matters and on what needs to be done to tackle the increased number of active cases.

An overall message was given to the people of Gibraltar to continue to take sensible precautions including the use of face masks where required, maintaining social distancing and continuing with regular hand washing and hygiene measures.

So far there have been no deaths of residents, with just one cross border worker dying in Spain with all those who were diagnosed with coronavirus up until the latest meeting, recovering fully.