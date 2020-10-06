HERE is a round-up of your News in Brief from in and around the Axarquia region.

Fruity fun

A TOTAL of 24 establishments have registered in the XXII Almuñécar Gastronomic Fair, to be held from October 9 to 25 and which is dedicated to subtropical fruits. The price of each dish will be set by the participating establishments with a minimum of €6 and the maximum €12 per dish.



Window winner

COUNCILLOR for Ferias of Velez Malaga, Lola Gámez, has delivered the cheques to the Association ‘Anne Axarquía’, as the winner of the ‘I Concurso de decoración de balcones y ventanas’, and the bar ‘The End’ who won the ‘I Concurso de decoración de escaparates’. Both were awarded €300 each.



Artists award

UP to sixteen works participated in a contest to design the best poster for the Real Feria de San Miguel in Velez-Malaga. The winner was chosen by a jury chaired by Claudio Lopez who awarded the work done by the young Alvaro Silva Bejar with a prize of €100.

Animal crackers

ON Saturday, October 10, at 9am, Sharon Anderson, a volunteer for Axarquia Animal Rescue, will bravely throw herself out of an aircraft at 9842 feet to raise funds for the charity. Anybody wishing to donate towards this fantastic feat can do so at gofundme.com/f/4-crazy-chicas-3-charities-1-sky-dive.



Seabed snaps

LA Herradura will welcome the best specialists in underwater photography next week as it will host the XXXII Spanish Underwater Photography Championship 2020. Specifically, it will be from October 14 to 18, and will highlight the importance and the environmental wealth of the seabed of the Herradurean waters.

