Naughty Gummy Bears put 13 naughty schoolgirls in hospital

NAUGHTY Gummy Bears put 13 schoolgirls in hospital after students ate the cannabis-laced sweets during their morning break.

-- Advertisement --



Paramedics called to La Sainte Union Catholic School in Highgate, Camden, at around 11.45am on Monday, October 5, after receiving a call claiming students had fallen ill after eating sweets during their morning break.

A statement released by Met Police officers in Camden read: ‘We understand the sweets contained THC.

‘We await tests to establish the quantity of THC in each sweet.

‘While we await a full update from the hospital, nobody is seriously unwell. There has been no arrest; enquiries continue.’

Some of the girls are thought to have spent the night at a hospital in Barnet, with the school asking parents to obtain a ‘written statement,’ on how the drug-laced sweets were brought into school.

The girls are thought to have headed back to class, where they reported feeling dizzy, while some vomited.

THC is the psychoactive element of cannabis that causes a high, it is illegal to sell items containing THC in the UK, while cannabidiol (CBD) is legal to sell and is available on the high street as a health treatment.

Headteacher Sophie Fegan explained, ‘We are working with the police to identify the origin of the “sweets”.

‘Once your daughter’s have recovered, we will need them to tell us how they came into possession of the “sweets” and what they thought they were.

‘I am sure you will be asking these questions too: it would be most helpful if you would ask your daughters to prepare a written statement for me.

‘We already know the name of the student who brought the sweets in, but we need to know more about how and why they were shared.’

The pupils were treated at the scene after suffering from a ‘sugar rush’ and taken to hospital but police said none are believed to be ‘seriously unwell’.

A spokesman for the school said the contents of what the students ate are being investigated.