MINISTERS are preparing to slash travel quarantine measures to just four days by finally introducing UK airport testing.

-- Advertisement --



But winter sun-seekers will only be able to jet off on tropical holidays if ministers can convince Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty to give the move the green light.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and other government officials are desperate to start trials to kick-start the travel industry.

But Whitty is holding back, along with Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who is under increasing pressure due to his recent spreadsheet embarrassment, as others rally round to give it a frantic last-minute push.

Transport officials are understood to favour the German model of testing to cut 14-day self-isolation by making travellers arriving in the UK have a negative COVID certificate taken from a test 72 hours before they travel.

Passengers then quarantine for four days after arrival and take a second test on the fifth day. If that also is negative, quarantine ends.

Travellers will pay for tests but tour operators plan to include the cost into trips.

If given the go-ahead, testing could be in place on routes by the end of the month.

This would see a welcome boost to tourism in Spain, and across Europe just in time for Christmas.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Ministers are preparing to slash travel quarantine measures”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!