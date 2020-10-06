Mijas forest fire blazes as emergency crews act fast to contain the blaze.

A fire has broken out in the Mijas area with a number of firefighting helicopters and engines mobilised to contain the blaze.

In the video below shared to social media, the skilled pilots can be seen doing firefighting manoeuvres to contain the blaze.

In other posts shared to social media, the thick smoke can be seen rising into the air.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more updates as they become available.

