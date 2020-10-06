GEORGE Michael’s ex-lover Kenny Goss is really taking the Michael asking for £15,000 a month!

Kenny Goss has launched a legal bid for £15,000 a month from the Fastlove singers estate.

The money-hungry Texan, 62, is currently suing the singer’s family, claiming he was reliant on George’s money and should still be provided for.

George paid Goss a generous monthly allowance before they split in 2011 but left the businessman nothing after his death in 2016 aged 53.

Goss insists George was “not in his right mind” when he made his will.

The former art dealer, 62, says he gave up his career to look after the tragic star during their 13-year relationship.

Goss is now suing the star’s sister and elderly dad and wants at least £15,000 a month.

Sources claim: “During their final years together, Kenny was effectively a stay-at-home husband, and almost entirely looked after financially by George.

“His argument is he gave up his own career to focus on his relationship, and also set up a charitable foundation alongside George.

“He was essentially given an incredibly generous allowance which he came to rely on.

“Kenny believes, as George’s main life partner, he is entitled to that still, and is contesting George wasn’t in his right mind when he made his last will. Kenny wants at least £15,000 a month to live off.”

The businessman filed court papers against George’s lawyers, titled Goss v Organ.

George’s sisters Melanie and Yioda, 58, plus dad Kyriacos, 81, were named in the original paperwork.

But Melanie died last Christmas, meaning Goss must file a death certificate or notice of discontinuance before the documents will be publicly revealed.

An amendment was made last month but a COVID-19 backlog means a hearing has yet to be finalised.

Goss is suing under the Inheritance (Provisions for Family and Dependents) Act 1975.

Last year he sold hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of paintings which the couple shared.

George left most of his £97.6million fortune to close family and friends, and not to his old flame…. most likely because he felt he had already been given enough!

His former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley and then-partner Fadi Fawaz were also left out.

