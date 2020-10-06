Grand Finale of Summer Nights 2020

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Grand Finale of 2020 Summer Nights
GREG BANNIS: Former Hot Chocolate frontman is on the bill. CREDIT: Flickr

VILLAMARTIN PLAZA will host the Grande Finale of La Zenia’s Summer Nights 2020 entertainment program from 7.45pm this evening (Thursday, October 8). The event promises to be a fabulous and fitting end to the seasonal live music calendar, asinternational and local artists take to the stage.

Grand Finale of Summer Nights 2020
THE PIANO MAN: Benny Conway. CREDIT: Facebook

Getting the concert off to a cracking start will be local vocalist, Benny Conway, who will grace the Plaza´s central stage.

-- Advertisement --

Known as ‘The Piano Man’, Benny’s melodic repertoire consists of a collection of music throughout the eras with a focus on legendary hitmakers Billy Joel and Sir Elton John.

Former Hot Chocolate lead vocalist, Greg Bannis, will take the microphone from 8.45pm.

The soul band’s ex-frontman from 1992 to 2010 promises a spectacular performance, one not to be missed.


Grand Finale of Summer Nights 2020
THE CAGES: Firm favourites on the local live music scene.
CREDIT: Lazenia.com

Rounding off the music extravaganza is local rock band, The Cages, an established three-piece group who have become firm favourites performing in most well-known venues in the area.

The best way to enjoy the show is to book a table at one the restaurants inside the plaza, or alternatively, limited socially-distanced seating is available in front of the centre stage with drinks service to your seat.


Contact events@villamartinplaza.com for more information, or check out their Facebook page.

Thank you for reading this article “Grand Finale of Summer Nights 2020”.

Euro Weekly News continues to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!




Previous articleCelebrities hit back at Rishi Sunak
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here