Grand Finale of Summer Nights 2020

VILLAMARTIN PLAZA will host the Grande Finale of La Zenia’s Summer Nights 2020 entertainment program from 7.45pm this evening (Thursday, October 8). The event promises to be a fabulous and fitting end to the seasonal live music calendar, asinternational and local artists take to the stage.

Getting the concert off to a cracking start will be local vocalist, Benny Conway, who will grace the Plaza´s central stage.

Known as ‘The Piano Man’, Benny’s melodic repertoire consists of a collection of music throughout the eras with a focus on legendary hitmakers Billy Joel and Sir Elton John.

Former Hot Chocolate lead vocalist, Greg Bannis, will take the microphone from 8.45pm.

The soul band’s ex-frontman from 1992 to 2010 promises a spectacular performance, one not to be missed.

Rounding off the music extravaganza is local rock band, The Cages, an established three-piece group who have become firm favourites performing in most well-known venues in the area.

The best way to enjoy the show is to book a table at one the restaurants inside the plaza, or alternatively, limited socially-distanced seating is available in front of the centre stage with drinks service to your seat.

Contact events@villamartinplaza.com for more information, or check out their Facebook page.

