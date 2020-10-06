DON’T miss Sea View Cafe Bar’s charity event in aid of Caritas and Reach Out on Friday, October 9, 2pm.

Hosted by Melissa Fanning, the line-up of entertainers includes Andy Owens, Rainnaidh, Jonas Bautista and Laddygagga.

-- Advertisement --



There will also be a fashion show, pop up stalls, collections from Halle May boutique and jewellery.

And to help boost the coffers for the two worthy causes, Caritas and Reach Out, Fredericko Sparkle has pledged to bravely have his chest waxed on the day!

All the fundraising fun at Sea View Cafe Bar, Upper Level 128, Playa Flamenca Centre Commercial, starts at 2pm, and food is available.

Thank you for reading this article “Fundraising fun at Sea View”.

Euro Weekly News continues to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!