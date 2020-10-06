Edinson Cavani returns with Manchester United after six months of uncertainty.

MANCHESTER United has taken great delight in announcing the arrival of former Paris Saint-Germain player Edinson Cavani on their Twitter account.

The Uruguayan “Matador” signed a two-year contract with the Old Trafford team, but with an option to leave at the end of the season.

” Ladies and gentlemen: introducing @ECavaniOfficial…”

was how United announced it on Twitter, followed by “El Matador has arrived. Old Trafford is waiting for you, @ECavaniOfficial!”

Edinson Cavani said goodbye to PSG with an emotional message to fans and officials

“Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world so it is an honour to be here,” Edinson Cavani told British media. “I have worked very hard during this time that I have been without a club and I feel very good to compete and represent this incredible club. I cannot wait to experience Old Trafford, its atmosphere when the fans can return,” he continued.

“I look forward to continuing writing my little story within football, but I know well that the focus must remain where it always is: work, work, work. I have already spoken with the coach and that has further increased my desire to wear this beautiful shirt.” added the striker, who will not participate in the first double qualifying date.

The signing sees the end of six months of uncertainty about his future after he ended his contract with PSG in June and has not played a game since March, in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

After spending several months training individually in his native Salto, Uruguay, where he settled with his family during the coronavirus pandemic, the “Matador” returned to Europe where he was linked to Benfica of Portugal and Atlético de Madrid among other clubs.

But it was Manchester United who finally hired him. Now begins a new stage for the star.

