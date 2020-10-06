Double amputee war hero forced to pay parking fine

A DOUBLE amputee war hero who lost both his legs after a bomb blast in Afghanistan has been fined for parking in a disabled bay.

-- Advertisement --



Ex-Lance Corporal Tyler Christopher was issued the parking ticket while he was sleeping in his car at a sporting event in Sheffield, he claims his prosthetic legs were clearly visible in the footwell of his vehicle.

Tyler’s blue badge which enables him to park in a disabled bay was not on display because it was being renewed.

He explains, ‘The warden must have been really sneaky to do it all while I was sleeping.

‘He never put a ticket on the windscreen because I would have woken up and I would have explained that I didn’t have my Blue Badge with me because it was being renewed.’

Tyler tried to appeal the fine, which was issued by Vehicle Control Services, however, it was upheld by a Carmarthen District Court and he was forced to pay an increased amount of £120.

Tyler, who lost his legs while serving in Afghanistan in 2009, was taking a nap in his modified vehicle and was perfectly visible to the traffic officer.

The veteran, who is also captain of Team GB’s para-ice hockey squad said his wheelchair could also be seen in the back of the car.

This disgraceful penny-pinching exercise from the council really needs to be corrected and Tyler should be refunded, he has clearly contributed enough to society without being conned out of £120.

For more up-to-the-minute National & International News, visit the Euro Weekly News website.