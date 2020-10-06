Dolly Parton may pose for Playboy again but only if it was “tastefully done”.

In 1978, grammy award winning country music star, Dolly Parton posed for the cover of Playboy magazine in a spread that very well received upon publication. The country singer has admitted that she would definitely pose for a new shott with the magazine as a way to celebrate her landmark 75th birthday. However, in an interview on BBC Radio with Scott Miles and Chris Stark, the singer admitted that despite having held talks with the magazine about the possibility of her doing another shoot, she would only do so if it was “tastefully done”.

Dolly Parton was the first ever country singer to grace the pages of the glossy men’s mag when she graced the cover sporting the iconic Playboy bunny outfit, ears and bow tie. At the time, Parton was 38 years old.

“Well, there’s some truth in that,” she said. “I just might do it. If I can do it in good taste, and they (Playboy) want it, I will do it, along with a really good interview inside. So, yeah, it’s possible. Yep, we’ve talked about it, let’s put it that way.”

She continued, “I thought it would be such a hoot if they’ll go for it – I don’t know if they will – if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75,”

Parton even hinted that she would consider donning her original cover outfit and has even used the original image in a recent social media post along with some of her other iconic looks.

The caption playfully stated, “Get you a woman who can do it all,”

